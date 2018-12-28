DNA evidence has led to an arrest in a sexual assault and attempted murder that took place nearly 20 years ago, Sarasota County deputies said.

The crime was reported on Oct. 19, 2000. The victim reported she was choked and sexually battered. Detectives collected DNA evidence, but there were no matches from a national database.

On July 20, 2004, detectives investigated the attempted murder of a 39-year-old woman who was trying to buy cocaine along Northgate Boulevard in Sarasota. According to the victim, the suspect had two knives and threatened to kill her. The man then stabbed her in the face, but she was able to escape. Again, DNA evidence was taken, but no matches were found.

In 2005, experts confirmed the two crimes had been committed by the same man. In 2016, Sarasota deputies asked state officials to review the DNA profile, and the findings led to new leads.

On Dec. 21, detectives got a search warrant to obtain a DNA sample from Darryl King Jr., 40, of Sarasota, who is a convicted felon. On Thursday, state officials said his DNA matched the previous crimes.

He has been charged with sexual battery and attempted murder. He is being held without bail.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.