PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Two toddlers were found wandering a quarter-mile away from the adult who had fallen asleep while he was supposed to be watching them, Pasco County deputies say.

Matthew Georgia, 34, was supposed to be supervising the 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy at a home that has a canal in the backyard in Hudson, according to investigators.

Other people found the children wearing dirty diapers, according to authorities, who said it took the good Samaritans 20 minutes to wake Georgia.

Investigators say the older child was covered in bug bites, while the youngest had open wounds and bruises on her face, arms and chest. Law enforcement estimates they were left alone for 30 minutes.

Law enforcement said the older child knew how to open the unlocked back door.

"Both children have coughs, and [Georgia] was unable to show he obtained medical treatment for either child," the Pasco County Sheriff's Office wrote in his arrest report.

The report said the fridge was empty except for milk and an opened bag of carrots. Only ramen noodles were in the pantry, the report stated.

"It should be noted neither child could speak," according to the report.

Child protective investigators took custody of the children and brought them to the hospital for medical treatment.

Georgia was arrested on two counts of child neglect and taken to the Land O' Lakes Detention Center.

Authorities declined to say his relationship to the children due to privacy concerns.

