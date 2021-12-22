Police: 2 arrests made in connection to shooting that left 1 woman dead

Tampa police say the U.S. Marshals Service helped authorities make one arrest.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two men are behind bars for an early December deadly shooting that police say they were behind.

Tampa police say the U.S. Marshals Service helped authorities arrest Vakarvery Scott, 20, this Wednesday.

At around 8:10 p.m. on Dec. 2, in the area of West Grace Street and North Delaware Avenue, officers said they discovered two women had been shot. One woman was in critical condition while the other was "stable," according to police. The woman who was in critical condition later died from her injuries.

According to law enforcement, forensic evidence linked Scott to the incident. Another man, police say, Alfonso Evans, 29, was arrested the night of the shooting.

Police say Scott is being charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Evans was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.