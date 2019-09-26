TAMPA, Fla. — A man's body was found near some railroad tracks, and police are now investigating his death as a homicide.

Around 6:43 p.m. on Sept. 19, officers were dispatched to some bushes near N. 22nd Street -- south of E. Fowler Avenue -- in Tampa. There, police found a man suffering from a "serious injury." He was rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where he died.

Investigators have identified the man as 24-year-old Joevann Feliciano-Santiago.

Police say he was found in an area where people who are transient frequently gather. The circumstances surrounding his death are not yet clear.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 813-231-6130. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a cash reward.

