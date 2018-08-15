A 60-year-old man has been arrested for DUI manslaughter after a crash that killed a father and son in Semonile, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

James Wolf was arrested about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday at his home.

On July 28, Wolf was driving a 2005 Chevrolet SUV westbound on Park Boulevard approaching 104th Lane, when he didn't stop for a red light and crashed into a 2001 Lexus driven by 59-year-old Edward Delzer, deputies said.

Delzer's 86-year-old father Harvey Dezler was also in the car. Both men died at the scene.

Wolf's vehicle was going about 82 mph at the time of the crash, deputies said. There was a smell of alcohol on his breath and he showed signs of impairment, deputies said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP