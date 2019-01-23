PLANT CITY, Fla. — A Seffner man has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash the day after Christmas that left a woman dead, Plant City police said.

According to police, Bradley C. McTaggart, 38, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Contour northbound on James L. Redman Parkway when he crossed the median and struck a 1995 Ford Contour.

McTaggart's vehicle rolled over onto its right side.

The passenger in the Contour, Maria DeJesus-Rodriguez, 57, died. The driver was injured.

McTaggart was arrested Saturday and charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving with serious bodily injury. His bail was set at $52,000.

