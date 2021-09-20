Deputies: Man claims he accidentally shot and killed a woman in Parrish

Investigators are examining whether the man's claim of an accidental shooting matches evidence collected from the scene.

PARRISH, Fla. — A Florida man told detectives he accidentally shot a woman in the neck.

She didn't survive.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office was first dispatched to the shooting on Sept. 13 on Cottage Hill Avenue near Trailwood Lane in Parrish.

A neighbor heard the gunshot and ran to the home to find the woman lying on the ground. That neighbor began CPR, which was continued by first responders. But, it wasn't enough to save her life.

Deputies say the 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has asked authorities not to reveal her identity.

The sheriff's office said a man who lived at the home told detectives his gun accidentally went off. He hasn't been publicly named either because that might identify the woman, investigators said.

"As part of this ongoing investigation, detectives are taking as much time as needed to examine whether his claims of an accidental shooting corroborate with the evidence collected," the sheriff's office wrote in an emailed statement.

The investigation into the shooting death was still underway Monday. As of 5 p.m., nobody was in custody.