Sheriff: Man guided to safety after climbing cell phone tower, threatening to jump

The sheriff's office says he climbed down on his own after about three hours of talks with negotiators.

LUTZ, Fla. — A man is safely back on the ground after deputies say he climbed a cell phone tower and said he would jump.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 11:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 41 North in Lutz. Deputies say in an effort to get the man down from the more than 150-foot tower they called the crisis negotiation team.

After about three hours talking with negotiators, deputies say the man agreed to climb back down on his own. Once on the ground he was treated by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and taken the the hospital "as a precautionary measure," the agency said. He was also placed under the Baker Act, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say the man did not appear physically injured.

"Because of the dialogue between our crisis negotiators and deputies on the ground, this man removed himself from a very dangerous situation," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This was the best possible outcome for today."