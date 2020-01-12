Sheriff: Man dead after shooting in Gibsonton

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Monday night on Gibsonton Drive.



Deputies say around 10:09 p.m. several 911 calls were received about a shooting near the Murphy USA gas station. Once on scene, deputies located an adult male who had been shot.



The man was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital where investigators say he was pronounced dead.



"The investigation is in the early stages, but this shooting does not appear to be a random act. At this time, we believe the victim and the shooter knew each other," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.