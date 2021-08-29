1 man dead after crash with pick-up truck early Sunday morning

TAMPA, Fla. — A crash in Hillsborough County left one person dead at the scene early Sunday morning, FHP says.
The crash happened just after midnight on Hwy US-301 at Brody Boulevard.
A 71-year-old man from Riverview was driving a pick-up truck northbound when the 31-year-old pedestrian from Ruskin was walking in a dark, unlit area of the highway.
While walking, he entered the path of the driver, which caused the truck to hit him.
The 31-year-old man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.