A 69-year-old Wesley Chapel man drowned Thursday just south of Gandy Beach in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

Pinellas County deputies say a passing boater noticed Sven Torsell unresponsive in the water.

The boater alerted one of Torsell's friends, who pulled him from the water and called 911.

Torsell was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say his drowning appears to be an accident.

