Sheriff: Man drowns in Palm Harbor natural spring

Deputies are investigating and recovery efforts are still ongoing.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — What began as a free-dive into a natural spring has ended in tragedy.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office say 30-year-old Trevor Harris drowned in a natural spring, known as the "Blue Sink," in Palm Harbor Thursday afternoon.

When deputies arrived at the natural spring, they say Harris had been free-diving in the spring with a snorkel and did not resurface.

Divers with Clearwater and Palm Harbor fire rescue departments tried to recover Harris' body, but weren't able to because of the depth and lack of visibility of the water. Deputies with the sheriff's office dive team were also unsuccessful.

Deputies say Harris frequently swam in the "Blue Sink," and had done so more than 50 times. The sheriff's office says the natural spring is 145 feet deep and 600 feet by 800 feet at the bottom.

Foul play isn't suspected and impairment is not believed to be a contributor to Harris' death, deputies say.

His next of kin has been notified, according to the sheriff's office, and deputies say recovery efforts are still underway.