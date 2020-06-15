Man expected to survive after getting bit in face by alligator

Largo police said the man was waist-deep in water at the Disc Golf Course at Taylor Park when he was bitten in the face.

LARGO, Fla. — A man was bitten by an alligator in Largo Monday morning.

Largo police said the man was waist-deep in water at the Disc Golf Course at Taylor Park when he was bitten in the face.

The man used his left hand to pry the gator off, but he received severe lacerations to his hand and face, officers said. Police said he is expected to survive the bite.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is responding to take care of the alligator.

