VENICE, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a Venice pond Friday afternoon.

Deputies say they were called around 1 p.m. to the area of Auburn Road and Point Loop Drive for a report of someone lying face down in the water.

The sheriff's office underwater recovery team responded to help in the recovery efforts.

The cause of death is still unknown, but deputies continue to investigate.

An official cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office. The case is active and ongoing.

