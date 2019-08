TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A man was found on fire outside his townhome Monday night, Tarpon Springs police and fire rescue said.

The man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was seen by witnesses fully on fire about 8 p.m.. He was flown to Tampa General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The townhome had minor damage.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest information.