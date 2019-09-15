COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples man was hit by a car late Saturday night on I-75 northbound near mile marker 107 in Collier County.

Florida Highway Patrol said the 66-year-old man crossed the roadway and walked into the path of a Mercedes-AMG. The deceased man has not been publicly identified.

Authorities are conducting an investigation to piece together exactly what happened. As of Sunday night, no charges had been filed in connection with the crash.

An FHP report said alcohol was not a factor.

Neither the 29-year-old driver nor his 25-year-old passenger were hurt. They are both from Naples, too.

