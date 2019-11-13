LAKE WALES, Fla — Polk County Deputies said they are working to identify a person who was hit and killed while walking on the side of a road in Lake Wales Monday night.

According to a release sent by the sheriff’s office, they responded to a pedestrian hit at 6:45 p.m. Deputies say the man who was hit was dead when they arrived at the crash scene.

The roadway was closed for six hours while the sheriff's office conducted an investigation.

The driver, who was traveling in the eastbound lanes on State Road 60, was changing lanes when the man was hit, according to the release.

Deputies said the driver cooperated with the investigation and impairment, speed, and distraction are not suspected.

The road was not lit and the man was wearing a darker color during the time of the crash, deputies say.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office continues to attempt to identify the man.

