Man seriously injured when equipment fell on him at water treatment plant in Tampa, firefighters say

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was seriously hurt and briefly trapped when equipment fell on him at a water treatment plant in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.
Firefighters were called to the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility on N 30th Street.
They say they found a man trapped and injured by equipment that fell on him while working a a shallow excavation.
Firefighters say they were able to get him out and he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
