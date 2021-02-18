x
Man seriously injured when equipment fell on him at water treatment plant in Tampa, firefighters say

Authorities say he was briefly trapped.
TAMPA, Fla. — A man was seriously hurt and briefly trapped when equipment fell on him at a water treatment plant in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. 

Firefighters were called to the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility on N 30th Street. 

They say they found a man trapped and injured by equipment that fell on him while working a a shallow excavation. 

Firefighters say they were able to get him out and he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

