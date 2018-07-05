A 42-year-old man was killed when the personal watercraft he was riding collided with another one near the Courtney Campbell Causeway on Sunday night, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

FWC said the man, whose name has not been released, was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital after the collision, where he was pronounced dead.

The other watercraft was operated by a 41-year-old woman. She was taken to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

