Sheriff: Brandon man arrested after threatening to shoot up a private school

Sheriff Chad Chronister is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of making school threats.

BRANDON, Fla. — A Brandon man was arrested after deputies say he made an online threat to open fire and shoot teachers and staff at his former school.

On Thursday, investigators say Zachary Brines, 31, commented on a Facebook page for former students of Seffner Christian Academy, saying he would "go to school packing heat and just open fire on ally my enemies. Mostly the school teachers and front office administration."

Out of concern, deputies say a person took a screenshot of the comment and reached out the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Brines later deleted the comment.

That same night, deputies say they went to Brines' home in Brandon. When questioned about the comment, investigators say he refused to speak to deputies without an attorney present. Deputies then arrested Brines and charged him with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism. Deputies say he was also Baker Acted. No firearms were found at his home, according to law enforcement.

“We take the safety and security of our Hillsborough County schools very seriously. Whenever a threat is made against a school, its students or staff, we have to assume it is credible,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

"As students across Hillsborough County head back to school this month, hopefully, this incident will serve as a reminder that making threats online to harm others is unacceptable, and regardless of your age, you will face the consequences for your actions," the sheriff added.