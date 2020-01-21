BRANDON, Fla. — A fight spiraled into a shooting that left a man dead in a front yard, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say he was in his 30s.
According to investigators, the man was shot by another man who used to live at the home in Brandon. The man who was killed had returned to get his stuff from a woman who still lives there, deputies said.
Deputies say the shooter called 911, stayed at the scene on Edgedale Circe and S. Kingsway Road and is being questioned.
No charges have been filed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
