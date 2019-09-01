LAKELAND, Fla. -- An autopsy shows that the man who died after being shot multiple times by a former Lakeland city commissioner was legally drunk at the time.

We've learned that Christobal Lopez's blood alcohol level was more than four times the legal limit for driving at the time of the shooting.

Michael Dunn has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting.

He says he was defending himself.

A pre-trial hearing is set for Thursday.

