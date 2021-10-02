Police: Man shot during fight in downtown St. Petersburg, later dies at hospital

Witnesses say the two men were in an altercation that ended in one of them pulling out a gun and shooting the other several times, the spokesperson said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is currently questioning a man who they say shot and killed another person during a fight downtown early Saturday morning, a spokesperson reports.

The altercation reportedly happened just before 1 a.m. at 210 1st Ave. N.

Witnesses told police the two men were in some sort of altercation that resulted in one of them pulling out a gun and shooting the other several times, according to the spokesperson. The injured man was taken to the nearby Bayfront Hospital by paramedics where he later died.

The spokesperson for the department says detectives are talking with the person accused of the shooting.

This is the second deadly shooting this week in St. Pete's popular downtown "EDGE District" which is known for its restaurants, bars and shops which attracts crowds to the area in the evening.