The man was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital as a precaution.

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — A man was taken to the hospital on Friday after being struck by lightning in Safety Harbor, fire rescue says.

According to Clearwater Fire & Rescue, just before 7 p.m., crews responded to a home in Safety Harbor after receiving reports of a lightning strike.

A man was working on his yard when he suffered an indirect strike, fire rescue says.