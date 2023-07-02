The protestor, known online as Pro-life Spiderman, was seen climbing the building early Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — An anti-abortion protestor is in police custody after climbing the outer south side of the former Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix.

Maison DesChamps, known on social media as Pro-life Spiderman, said in a live stream that the climb was to raise money.

Authorities said that the call came in around 9:45 a.m., and rescue crews were on the scene minutes later. Technical rescue teams were staged on the roof and around the ground floor of the building.

Video of the scene shows DesChamps climbing a three-foot-wide external ventilation shaft as he made his way to the top where law enforcement was waiting.

As DesChamps crested the top of the building, he was quickly taken into custody. Officials said the climb took roughly an hour.

Here’s the Chase tower climber getting to the top in downtown Phoenix. You can see crews ready to take him into custody @12News pic.twitter.com/4q9rHgXZhA — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) February 7, 2023

Authorities on scene said that their priority was to make sure DesChamps was taken down from the tower safely, and strongly condemned the stunt.

"This is not the place or the time to do this," said Phoenix Fire Department Captain Todd Keller. "This is extremely dangerous."

The 40-story former Chase Tower is the tallest building in Arizona. Authorities said that there was no way to stage a catch operation at the bottom, and rescue crews would have had to rappel down the side of the building to reach DesChamps.

The building is currently empty, having gone to foreclosure in 2018. In 2021, Chase moved its employees to an office campus in Tempe.

DesChamps, 22, live streamed parts of the climb to his Instagram page.

It's not the first time that DesChamps has illegally climbed a major structure. The 22-year-old has made a name for himself with similar stunts across the country.

He was previously arrested while climbing the Aria Hotel in Law Vegas to protest COVID restrictions. It's a move that many condemn as dangerous and foolish.

"Don't do it. This is a stupid stupid move," Keller added, stressing that if anything went wrong, it could have been fatal.





Technical Rescue Teams are on the scene of a rescue near Central Ave & Monroe St. We please ask you to avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/49ZT2ln10j — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) February 7, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this article with more information.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Up to Speed