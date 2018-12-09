ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—A man has filed a lawsuit against Tampa Bay Rays Baseball Ltd for sending him text messages he says he never signed up for.

Chad Fernandez says in the lawsuit he didn’t agree to get “unsolicited promotional” SMS messages from the team.

Fernandez says he was getting the following messages from Tampa Bay Rays Baseball Ltd.

Opening Day is one week away! Get your tickets now and join the Rays for the start of the 2018 season. http://atmlb.com/2HTrLoi Text STOP to cancel

Happy Opening Day 2018! The Rays season begins today at 4:00 p.m as they take on the Boston Red Sox. Game info: https://bit.ly/ly2GXec8h Text STOP to cancel

Today only: $20-Press Level tickets for Blue Jays vs. Rays matchup on Saturday, May 5, at 6:10! https://atmlb.com/2qYO85D Text STOP to cancel

Today only, purchase $12– lower level tix for STAR WARS Night on Sat. 5/25 when the Rays host the O’s at 4:10 pm https://atmlb.com/2rkJy0X Text STOP to cancel

Fernandez says in the lawsuit the text messages invaded his privacy, intruded upon his seclusion and solitude, constituted a nuisance, and wasted his time by requiring him to delete the messages.

Fernandez says the texts made him “incur tangible harms such as loss of cell phone battery life and financial losses in requiring him to recharge his phone.”

Fernandez is seeking up to $1,500 for the texts he claims violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and $500 for every text that he says violated policies in that act, according to the lawsuit.

In an email, a spokesperson for the Rays said: "We don’t have any comment. Thank you."

Earlier this year, a Pinellas County man filed a federal lawsuit making similar allegations against the Rays, claiming the team violated Federal Communications Commission rules. He was seeking class-action status.

