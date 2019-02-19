TAMPA, Fla. — A man who barricaded himself inside a funeral home has surrendered, Tampa police say.

The man, who said he was armed, was alone at Aikens Funeral Home, 2708 E. Martin Luther King Blvd., police say.

After about 90 minutes, he came out and taken into custody. He was not armed.

He has been taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

Middleton High School, Lomas Middle Magnet, Ferrell Middle Magnet and Young Middle Magnet schools were locked-in during the incident.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.