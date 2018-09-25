HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a driver accused of attempting to steal a motorcycle, then swimming away in the Alafia River in Gibsonton Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say the man tried to steal a motorcycle just before 3 p.m.

When they approached him, he ran away and went into the water near Gibsonton Drive.

He then swam off.

Deputies say he is no longer in the water, but they can't find him.

Authorities last saw the man near the Alafia Scrub Nature Preserve.

Nobody was hurt.

K-9 units and aerial units continue to search for the suspect.

