TAMPA, Fla.—A man took Tampa police on a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle to go on a beer run Sunday morning, police said.

Officers said the man was heading back from a Wawa in Ybor City after grabbing some beer in a stolen vehicle, police said.

Police chased the man in the vehicle for a short time and then said they had use a Taser on him.

The man was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP