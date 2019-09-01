A Clearwater man is charged with child abuse and domestic battery after throwing a car seat with a 5-month-old girl in it and choking the mother of his children, police said.

According to an affidavit, on Dec. 26, Martray Lamar-Aaron Harrris, 25, got into an argument with the victim's mother over who would watch the baby and her sister, which the two share.

Harris allegedly picked up the car seat and threw it 10 feet from the front door onto a driveway, police said. When the victim's mother tried to pick up the child, Harris allegedly punched her in the face and choked her with his hand so she could not breathe.

Harris and the mother have been in a relationship for seven years, authorities say.

Harris was charged with child abuse and domestic battery by strangulation. He is being held without bail at the Pinellas County Jail.

According to jail records, he has been arrested multiple times since 2012, including for drugs and driving without a license.

