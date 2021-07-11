Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Petersburg

The man was 79 years old and didn't live far from the crash site.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — St. Petersburg Police are searching for the driver who hit an elderly man in a wheelchair and didn't stop.

According to officials, the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. near the 2100 block of 5th Avenue North.

Marcelo Benedicto who is 79 years old was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he was a Navy veteran and didn't live far from the site of the crash.

While police are investigating, they have blocked off 5th Avenue North in both directions from the I-275 ramp to 24th Street. It's expected to be closed for hours.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Police have not released information on the car involved in the hit-and-run crash.