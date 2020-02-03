A man who participated in Sunday's Skyway 10K has passed away.

The man, whose name has not been released, suffered a medical emergency at approximately mile five of the race, according to race organizer James Judge.

Judge said first responders and runners with medical training provided immediate first-aid within seconds until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The man was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Judge said he was informed Monday morning that the runner died.

