A man who participated in Sunday's Skyway 10K has passed away.
The man, whose name has not been released, suffered a medical emergency at approximately mile five of the race, according to race organizer James Judge.
Judge said first responders and runners with medical training provided immediate first-aid within seconds until emergency medical personnel arrived.
The man was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Judge said he was informed Monday morning that the runner died.
