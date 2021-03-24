It comes days after a mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado grocery store.

ATLANTA — Days after 10 people were shot and killed at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, employees were alarmed when a man armed with multiple weapons entered the Publix in Atlantic Station on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the store at around 1:35 p.m. and met with management who said the armed man entered the store's restroom. Responding officers found the man and immediately detained him, they said.

Officers discovered he had five firearms and body armor in his possession, police said. Two were long guns and three were pistols.

Grady EMS was on the scene conducting a mental health evaluation, police added.

Atlanta Police said the 22-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct. The firearms, body armor and property were taken into evidence.

When asked by 11Alive if the man was licensed to carry, police said the case was still under investigation. While police have not said why the man may have entered the store, Georgia is an open-carry state.

Police said at 5:30 p.m. that they are also currently investigating a suspicious package at that same location. They have not made a connection to the two incidents.

The grocery store is closed during the investigation, a Publix spokesperson said in a statement.

"At Publix, the safety of our associates and customers is our priority. We are cooperating with local law enforcement on an incident that occurred earlier today in our Atlantic Station store. We are thankful that there were no injuries, and all were able to exit the store safely," the statement read.