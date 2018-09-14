A man allegedly wrote a bad check for more than $246,000 and drove off with an RV, and now Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies want to see that his life is far from recreational.

Deputies said on June 26, Robert Schneider, 59, wrote a check to Lazy Days in Seffner for $246,445.51 for a 2014 Winnebago motor home. When the business tried to process the check, however, it was returned.

A warrant for Schneider was issued Thursday for first-degree grand theft. He is 5-foot-10 with gray hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in Lauderhill, Fla.

Investigators have traced him to several campgrounds, and the last reported location was in Hollywood, Fla.

The motor home has an expired temporary tag of CFP8472.

Anyone who locates the motor home or Schneider should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. You may also send an anonymous tip from a smartphone using the HCSOSheriff app available on both android and apple products.

