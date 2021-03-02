Counties hope to fast track getting COVID-19 vaccines to seniors after making some changes

No shows are becoming a problem at Manatee and Sarasota county vaccine sites.

Manatee and Sarasota leaders hope to fast track getting doses to seniors after making some changes to vaccine locations and registration systems.

In Manatee County the department of health continues to distribute COVID vaccines with a drive-thru at Bennett Park. The health department has given out more than 20,000 shots there and at its public safety building.



Over in Sarasota County the health department has distributed about 15,000 shots, but you may have noticed the vaccinations have switched to a new site.



“Moving clinic locations to the Sarasota Square Mall has been absolutely fantastic,” Steve Huard with DOH Sarasota said. “We are able to get well more than 1,000 people in and out of the door throughout the day."



Huard says the department moved to make the site more centrally located.



Today health department workers were giving out first doses, and tomorrow they'll start administering the second dose to those who got their first shot between Jan. 4 and Jan. 8.



"We understand that some people have not received that alert notification with the appointment for Thursday or Friday for that second dose,” Huard said.

If you're one of those people, Huard says to come on down to Sarasota Square Mall on either of those days to get the shot. You'll need to bring your vaccination card and proof that you live in Florida.



Both at the Manatee and Sarasota County distribution sites, leaders say people have not show up for their scheduled appointments. Just last Friday, DOH Sarasota says about 300 people were no shows.



"That creates a big issue for us because we want to get the vaccine into arms,” DOH Sarasota Health Officer Chuck Henry said. “So, we are asking people if they get an appointment and they are not going to come, please decline that appointment when you get it, or if you already got the vaccine somewhere else, go in and remove yourself from the list. You can do that from your Everbridge account.”



Henry says he understands that some people won't be able to make an appointment because of a doctor’s visit or another commitment, and that's okay.

“In the system you can decline an appointment because of those reasons and you stay at the top of the list and you'll get another appointment the next time we have vaccine,” Henry said.



And in Manatee County the health department says it'll soon start sending out reminders to prevent no shows.



Some counties have also had Publix pharmacies turn into an additional vaccine site. It’s part of a state program. Manatee and Sarasota have yet to be incorporated into the program.

“I really don’t have any information on why Publix’s in Sarasota County haven’t received doses for vaccinations at this point," Huard said. “But we are hopeful in coming days our community Publix’s will see some COVID-19 vaccine that they can distribute to the community.”

“There has been no discussion with the Governor’s office about Publix with any county as far as I am aware,” Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said. “Those decisions are made in Tallahassee at the governor’s level and then relayed to us when there is a partnership completed in or county.”

Saur says as Publix comes into a county as a vaccine site, the allotments they would get comes off the top of the doses the county normally gets.

Saur says Manatee County has demonstrated its ability to quickly and efficiently distribute the vaccines it receives each week from the state. He says he believes that’s why a Publix site hasn’t been opened there.

“Typically, Publix can do only 500 per week. We are on track to give 6,000 doses per week,” Saur said.

Taking a deeper dive, the state has been diverting some of the vaccines from the county health departments and hospitals to over 300 Publix locations all over Florida.

Beginning next week, the federal government will send vaccines directly to select pharmacies. The plan is for 6,500 stores including CVS, Publix, Walgreens, Walmart and Winn Dixie. This is part of a plan to expand equitable access and reach the populations most at risk.