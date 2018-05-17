BRADENTON, Fla. - The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Rovan Buetollo was last seen Wednesday getting dropped off at Southeast High School.

Buetollo was supposed to ride the bus home after school, according to his mother. He did not return home.

The boy suffers from a disorder and is on medication.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (941)747-3011.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP