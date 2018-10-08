Manatee County deputies asked the public for its help locating a missing 88-year-old man who was last seen Friday morning.

Deputies said Richard Cerveny left his home just before 8:00 a.m. and was heading to church at Our Lady of the Angels on State Road 70 on Bradenton.

Family members said they were concerned when Cerveny wasn’t back home by 11 a.m. Deputies said the family checked his credit card used and saw that he had stopped for gas at the “Murphy” station in Arcadia just after 9 a.m. and another gas station in Lake Placid just after noon.

Deputies said Cerveny doesn’t have a cell phone or a tracking device on his vehicle.

He is driving a white Acura 4-door hatchback with an Ohio Tag 847YQJ (Korean War Veteran tag).

Anyone who sees Richard or a vehicle matching the description is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011

© 2018 WTSP