FHP: Elderly man crashes into bank, sending 2 customers to the hospital

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a car crashed into a bank, injuring two customers Tuesday afternoon in Manatee County.
It happened around 1:43 p.m. at a Bank of America branch near Bayshore Gardens and Highway 41.
According to FHP, a 90-year-old man was driving a gray Toyota when he struck the building. It's believed he mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed about 75-feet into the building.
The two customers were rushed to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton. One of them had been pinned under the car, according to first responders.
