FHP: Elderly man crashes into bank, sending 2 customers to the hospital

It's believed the man mistook the gas pedal for the brake.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a car crashed into a bank, injuring two customers Tuesday afternoon in Manatee County.

It happened around 1:43 p.m. at a Bank of America branch near Bayshore Gardens and Highway 41.

According to FHP, a 90-year-old man was driving a gray Toyota when he struck the building. It's believed he mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed about 75-feet into the building.

The two customers were rushed to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton. One of them had been pinned under the car, according to first responders.

What other people are reading right now: