Wrong-way, drunk driving crash kills 1 in Manatee County, FHP says

An 80-year-old woman was killed and a 36-year-old woman was arrested on several charges, including DUI manslaughter.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died and three others were hurt in a wrong-way, drunk driving crash during the early morning hours of New Year's Day in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened on U.S. Highway 41 near Buckeye Road just after 3:30 a.m., a crash report says.

Troopers say a Jeep Wrangler with a driver and two passengers was going southbound on US-41 in foggy conditions when a car started to approach them going the wrong direction.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as a 58-year-old Sarasota man, then tried to avoid a crash by veering to the left toward a median. However, the right side of the wrong-way car collided with the Jeep, the crash report continues.

The impact caused the Jeep to overturn "several times," ejecting a backseat passenger. That passenger, identified by troopers as an 80-year-old Bradenton woman, died. Authorities say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Jeep's driver and another passenger, a 36-year-old Bradenton woman, had "minor" injuries, according to FHP.

The driver of the car that troopers say was going in the wrong direction at the time of the crash was arrested, accused of DUI manslaughter, driving with a suspended or revoked license causing death, DUI property damage & injury and reckless driving.