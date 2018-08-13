The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office renewed its push Monday to find a 37-year-old man who has been missing since May 25.

Jeremey Joyner's disappearance is being called "suspicious in nature."

But, as of Monday, there was no direct evidence of foul play, according to detectives.

"I am hurt. I don't eat. I don't sleep," Joyner's mom Laverne Joyner told our news partner WWSB.

Joyner's family held two vigils this summer -- asking the community for any clues about his whereabouts.

In June, Joyner's car was found abandoned at a church in Bradenton, WWSB reported.

If you know where he is, please call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP