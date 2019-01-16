Manatee County deputies say they believe a 58-year-old man fell out of a boat and drowned.

The body of Daniel Robert Dade was found Sunday morning near the Green Bridge on the Manatee River between Palmetto and Bradenton.

Shortly after the body was found, Dade's wife called the sheriff's office to report him missing. She told deputies he left their home in the boat to go to a bar Saturday afternoon. Witnesses say they saw Dade drinking alcohol and leave the bar about 8:30 p.m.

The empty boat was found Wednesday in a patch of mangroves close to where the Manatee and Braden rivers meet.

There were no signs of foul play. Deputies say they believe there was limited lighting when he was boating, and Dade fell out of the boat and drowned.

They are investigating the case as an accident.

