Deputies search for missing woman in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County deputies are searching for a woman they say is missing and endangered.

The sheriff's office says Natalia Sushinskaya,40, was waiting in the car at The Seafood Shack in Cortez while her caretaker went inside the restaurant. Deputies say Natalia then hopped into the front seat and drove away.

Detectives say Natalia suffers from schizophrenia and numerous other medical conditions including vision problems. They also added that she does not know the area.

Natalia is described as five-foot-eight and 120 pounds with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white dots driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra with Indiana license plate FP76554.

Anyone with information on Natalia's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.