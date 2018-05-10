Manatee County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man who may be in danger.

Richard Champion, 62, of Palmetto was released from Manatee Memorial Hospital on Sunday, and he left his home in the 2300 block of 10th Avenue about 10 p.m. barefoot, wearing his pajamas.

He has not been seen since then, and numerous attempts to call him on his cell phone have been unsuccessful, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP