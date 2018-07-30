The Sarasota County school district has asked the sheriff to investigate the principal of Lincoln Memorial Academy in Palmetto after he gave a positive recommendation for a teacher who is facing child porn charges.

The school district said today that Superintendent Todd Bowden made the request after he was asked by school board chair Bridget Ziegler.

The Sarasota district hired Quentin Peterson, 25, a former Booker High School teacher, after he was given a positive recommendation by principal Eddie Hundley.

Peterson was arrested in April on charges of possession of child porn after Palmetto police said they located sexual images of a 16-year-old girl on his computer.

In April, the district filed a misconduct report against Hundley after he failed to disclose an open investigation into the Peterson case and provided a positive recommendation during an open investigation.

The district says the sheriff's office has assigned a detective to the Hundley case.

