FHP: 20-year-old man dies in Lakewood Ranch crash involving 2 cars, 1 motorcycle

One of the drivers in the crash also suffered serious injuries, authorities say.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — A 20-year-old man riding on a motorcycle died in a crash involving two other cars in Lakewood Ranch on Wednesday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The motorcyclist was driving north on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard when he passed slower traffic on the bike only lane, troopers say.

Another car driving northbound on the same road was turning left to head south and that is when the 20-year-old crashed into the left side of the car, FHP says.

The man then reportedly fell off of his motorcycle and landed on the road. Manatee County EMS says the 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the crash.

Authorities say the hit by the motorcycle caused the car to spin counterclockwise and crash into another car that was stopped due to the crash.