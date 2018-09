BRADENTON, Fla.-- Manatee County deputies said an 11-year-old boy they were searching for is now back home and is okay.

Corey Louis was last seen on Friday morning by his father near the Oakwood Apartments in Bradenton.

Corey is about 4-foot-10 inches tall and 120 pounds, according to deputies.

