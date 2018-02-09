MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office reported14-year-old Lauren Hildebrand missing early Sunday.

Deputies said Lauren left her house around 8 p.m. Saturday to walk to the University Town Center Mall, but never returned home.

She's about 5-feet-4-inches tall and was last seen wearing jean shorts, a black hoodie, a floral blue tank top and white Vans shoes.

Deputies said Lauren takes medication and has attempted to harm herself in the past.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP