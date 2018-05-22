BRADENTON, Fla. -- A 16-year-old Sophmore was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to a Manatee County high school Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, the school resource deputies and the staff at Bayshore High School were alerted by students about the possibility of a student with a gun on campus around 11:45 a.m.

The 16-year-old student was found by authorities with a loaded gun in his waistband. He has been charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds, Carrying a Concealed Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile.

He was sent to be booked at the juvenile booking facility.

There were no reported injuries and authorities continue to do a further investigation.

In response, county school officials say no backpacks will be permitted for the rest of the school year at the district's middle and high schools.

The ban begins immediately at Bayshore, and will be in effect starting Thursday at the other schools.

Metal detectors will also be used.

