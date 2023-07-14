18-year-old killed after car lands in Manatee River

The driver was able to get out of the car and swim to shore while the passenger remained inside.

PARRISH, Fla. — An 18-year-old is dead after a car landed in the Manatee River in an overnight crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on near the Fort Hamer Boat Launch.

Troopers say an 18-year-old driver and his passenger, also an 18-year-old man, were driving south on Fort Hamer Road approaching a parking lot.

The driver missed the left curve in the road, continuing south through the parking lot and into the Manatee River, FHP said.

The driver was able to get out of the car and swim to shore. The passenger remained in the car and was pronounced dead.