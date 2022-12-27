2 killed in head-on crash in Manatee County

Another person was seriously injured.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are dead and another is critically injured after a head-on crash in Manatee County.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Monday on State Road 62, east of Saffold Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a driver was heading westbound on State Road 62 and attempted to pass other traffic when the car veered into the eastbound lanes. It collided head-on with another car and overturned into the eastbound shoulder.

The second car spun out and also landed on the eastbound shoulder.

The driver of the first car and the passenger of the second car, a 30-year-old woman, were both killed. The other driver, a 35-year-old man, was seriously injured.